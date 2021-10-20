Plea to file case against Serajul Islam Choudhury, two others

A plea has been placed at the Chattogram court seeking to file a case against three persons including emeritus professor of Dhaka University Serajul Islam Choudhury.

In protest against the plea, the Left Democratic Alliance has said that those in power are nakedly clamping down on free intellect, thinking and freedom of speech by bringing case against respected persons and writers.

A writing of Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury appeared in a publication of the Chattogram-based organisation of writers and litterateurs, Chattogram Academy.

A local Awami League activist appealed to the court on Tuesday, claiming that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been ridiculed in the writing. In the plea, allegations had also been brought against the Bangla Academy award-winning writer of children’s literature Rashed Rauf and writer Nesar Ahmed.