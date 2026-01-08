EC will have to campaign for referendum too: Sakhawat Hossain

Many questions will arise if the task of explaining the referendum on the July national charter to the public is carried out solely by the interim government, shipping adviser Brigadier General (retd.) M Sakhawat Hossain has remarked.

He called on the election commission (EC) to also play a role regarding the referendum. In that case, the government will provide any necessary assistance.

Sakhawat Hossain made these comments at a roundtable at the ATM Shamsul Haque Auditorium of CIRDAP on Topkhana Road in the capital on Wednesday morning.

He was the chief guest at the meeting, titled “Referendum 2026: What and Why?”, organised by Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN).

M Sakhawat Hossain said that if we do not want to return to previous situations, changes in arrangements will be necessary.

He added that reforms in the referendum are essential for this. But how these will take place will depend primarily on the voters. With one month remaining until the election, only as much publicity about the referendum is being carried out by the government as is currently visible.