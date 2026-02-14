Leaders of different countries congratulate Tarique Rahman, willing to work together
Following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) landslide victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election, leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom, China, India, Pakistan and several other countries have congratulated BNP chairman Tarique Rahman and expressed their expectation of working closely with the new government in the future.
US secretary of state Marco Rubio
United States secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Tarique Rahman in a post on X on Friday.
He wrote, “Congratulations to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its leader Tarique Rahman as well as the people of Bangladesh. The United States looks forward to working with the newly elected government to advance prosperity and the security of the region.”
Earlier in the day, the United States ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent Christensen, also congratulated the BNP and Tarique Rahman on their historic victory in a message posted on X.
He said, “Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on a successful election and to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Tarique Rahman on your historic victory. The United States looks forward to working with you to realize shared goals of prosperity and security for both our countries.”
UK High Commission in Dhaka
The British High Commission in Dhaka congratulated Tarique Rahman and the BNP on their electoral victory and also extended congratulations to the people of Bangladesh as the country enters a new chapter.
The message reflected, “We look forward to working together on our shared priorities: economic growth, migration, climate and security.”
Chinese Embassy in Dhaka,
The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka, quoting a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, also congratulated the BNP on its electoral victory.
The spokesperson noted that China had observed that the election in Bangladesh concluded in a stable and peaceful manner.
As a traditional friend and neighbour of Bangladesh, China affirmed its support for Bangladesh in advancing its domestic political agenda.
China further expressed its readiness to work with Bangladesh to deepen long-standing friendship, expand practical cooperation under high-quality Belt and Road Initiative projects, and strengthen the China–Bangladesh comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
In addition to these three countries, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, prime minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, prime minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, president of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, president of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu, prime minister of Nepal Sushil Koirala and prime minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay congratulated Tarique Rahman and the BNP on their victory.
Prime minister Modi’s phone call
Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman in a message posted on his X handle and Facebook page on Friday morning.
He stated that India will continue to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. Later in the afternoon, prime minister Modi calledTarique Rahman.
In a post on X, he wrote, “Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples.”
Congratulations from Pakistan’s president and prime minister
President Asif Ali Zardari and prime minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the BNP and its chairman Tarique Rahman on securing an absolute majority in the election.
According to a BBC report, president Zardari stated that Pakistan supports the democratic aspirations of Bangladesh and looks forward to working with the new government to strengthen trade, defence and cultural exchanges.
He expressed hope that the new political environment in Dhaka would help foster more balanced, independent and mutually respectful engagement across the region.
Reuters reported that prime minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the BNP and Tarique Rahman on their electoral victory and also congratulated the people of Bangladesh.
In a post on X, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote, “Extended my heartfelt felicitations to my brother Mr. Tarique Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during our warm and cordial telephone call this evening, following his party’s historic and resounding victory in the general elections.”
He further wrote, “Pakistan looks forward to strengthening its brotherly ties with Bangladesh, building on the legacy of Begum Khaleda Zia, and advancing our shared goals of peace, progress and prosperity.”
Later in the evening, prime minister Shehbaz Sharif called Tarique Rahman to convey his congratulations personally.
According to a press release issued by the press wing of the prime minister’s office of Pakistan, he also congratulated the people of Bangladesh for successfully completing the national election.
He stated that the election reflected the nation’s cherished democratic spirit and values.
Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled the historic and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, with full respect for the sovereign equality of both nations, and to working together to promote regional peace and progress.
Malaysia keen for new momentum into bilateral relations
Prime minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia congratulated Tarique Rahman and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in a message posted on his X handle.
He also expressed gratitude to the chief adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, for his role in guiding the democratic transition through the election process.
Anwar Ibrahim wrote, “I warmly congratulate Mr Tarique Rahman and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party on their emphatic election victory. This is a triumph of democracy: the Bangladeshi people, having navigated a period of extraordinary challenges, have spoken clearly at the ballot box.”
He further stated, “I also wish to express appreciation to my dear friend, Dr Muhammad Yunus, for his stewardship as Chief Adviser during this important transition and for ensuring that the democratic process proceeded smoothly.”
Prime minister Anwar Ibrahim noted that Malaysia is keen to work with Bangladesh’s new leadership to inject fresh momentum into bilateral relations. He also said, “I join Malaysians in extending our warmest regards to the people of Bangladesh.”
Maldives hopeful of strengthening partnership
President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives wrote on his X handle, “Congratulations Tarique Rahman on Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s remarkable victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Elections held in Bangladesh. I extend my warm regards and look forward to working closely together, to further advance and deepen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the Maldives and Bangladesh. I am confident that our partnership will continue to grow in scope and strength in the years ahead.”
Nepal eager to work closely
Prime minister Sushila Karki of Nepal stated in his congratulatory message, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to a remarkable victory in the elections.
Warm congratulations to the Government and the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the 13th parliamentary elections! I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our neighbourly ties and consolidate cooperation in areas of mutual interest.”
Bhutan expects to further strengthen friendly ties
Prime minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan wrote on his X handle, “Warmest congratulations to Tarique Rahman and the BNP on winning the Bangladesh general elections. This overwhelming public support reflects the confidence of the people of Bangladesh in your leadership. I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the warm ties of friendship between Bhutan and Bangladesh," he said in a message on Friday.”
Prime Minister Tobgay also expressed confidence that the partnership between Bhutan and Bangladesh will continue to develop further in the coming years.
A reflection of confidence in Tarique Rahman
sident Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka wrote on his X handle, “Best wishes to the people of Bangladesh for reaffirming their faith in democracy, and congratulations to Mr. Tarique Rahman on leading the BNP in these elections. The results reflect the trust placed in him.”
President Dissanayake also expressed his interest in further strengthening bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the future.