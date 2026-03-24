Jet fuel price surges by Tk 90 per litre

The price of jet fuel for aircraft has been increased for the second time in a month in Bangladesh due to the war in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, the price rose by Tk 17 per litre; this time, it has gone up by Tk 90.

In a notice issued today, Tuesday, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced the new price of jet fuel. Since May last year, the commission has been adjusting prices once every month. This is the first time prices have been revised twice within a single month.

BERC stated that the sharp rise in global fuel prices amid the Middle East conflict prompted the second adjustment.