Jet fuel price surges by Tk 90 per litre
The price of jet fuel for aircraft has been increased for the second time in a month in Bangladesh due to the war in the Middle East.
Earlier this month, the price rose by Tk 17 per litre; this time, it has gone up by Tk 90.
In a notice issued today, Tuesday, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission announced the new price of jet fuel. Since May last year, the commission has been adjusting prices once every month. This is the first time prices have been revised twice within a single month.
BERC stated that the sharp rise in global fuel prices amid the Middle East conflict prompted the second adjustment.
The conflict in the Middle East began on 28 February when the United States and Israel jointly attacked Iran. In response, Iran launched attacks across various countries in the region, spreading the conflict throughout much of the oil-rich Middle East. Energy installations have been targeted by both sides. Additionally, when Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices surged past USD 100 per barrel.
For domestic flights, the price of jet fuel has been set at Tk 202.29 per litre, up from Tk 112.41
In this context, BERC announced that the revised jet fuel price—adjusted for the second time this month—will take effect from midnight tonight.
For domestic flights, the price of jet fuel has been set at Tk 202.29 per litre, up from Tk 112.41. Last month, the price was Tk 95.12 per litre. This means the latest increase amounts to Tk 89.88 per litre. Previously, on 8 March, the price had been raised by Tk 17.29 per litre.
For international flights, the price per litre has been increased from USD 0.7384 to USD 1.3216.
Previously, jet fuel prices were determined by the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation. However, the interim government repealed the provision allowing executive orders to set electricity and gas prices.
Subsequently, through a gazette notification issued on 15 September 2024, the authority to fix prices of furnace oil and Jet A-1 fuel was transferred to BERC.
Following the notification, BERC held a public hearing on 23 March last year to determine jet fuel prices for the first time. Since then, prices have been adjusted on a monthly basis.