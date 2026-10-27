PM seeks Japan’s proactive role in Bangladesh’s industrialisation, economic and technological advancement

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Tuesday, called on the Japanese government and private sector to play a more active role in Bangladesh’s economic development, technological advancement and industrialisation.

He made the call during a bilateral summit with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, Kantei, where they discussed expanding cooperation in key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, information and communication technology (ICT), trade and investment.

Tarique Rahman said Bangladesh was working to establish itself as a hub for economic activity, technology and manufacturing, highlighting the country’s growth potential and the opportunities for deeper engagement with Japanese businesses.