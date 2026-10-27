PM seeks Japan’s proactive role in Bangladesh’s industrialisation, economic and technological advancement
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Tuesday, called on the Japanese government and private sector to play a more active role in Bangladesh’s economic development, technological advancement and industrialisation.
He made the call during a bilateral summit with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office, Kantei, where they discussed expanding cooperation in key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, information and communication technology (ICT), trade and investment.
Tarique Rahman said Bangladesh was working to establish itself as a hub for economic activity, technology and manufacturing, highlighting the country’s growth potential and the opportunities for deeper engagement with Japanese businesses.
He noted that Bangladesh could become the world’s ninth-largest consumer economy by 2030, while its gross domestic product (GDP) could exceed one US dollar trillion by 2034.
In the meeting, they also discussed a plan to attract private investment worth one trillion Japanese yen (US$6.3 billion) in Bangladesh’s energy, infrastructure and ICT sectors and sending a Japanese team to Bangladesh soon to expedite the implementation of the proposed investment plan.
On energy security, Tarique Rahman said reliable and affordable energy supplies were essential to sustaining Bangladesh’s economic growth.
Expressing gratitude for Japan’s long standing support, he referred to the recent emergency assistance loan of 50 billion Japanese yen under the Partnership for Power Asia initiative to strengthen energy security in Asia.
He called for greater Japanese investment and participation in Bangladesh’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, efficient power generation and renewable energy sectors.
To advance a technology-driven economy, the Prime Minister proposed establishing a Bangladesh-Japan Tech Park to connect Japanese companies, universities and investors with Bangladesh’s young talent, entrepreneurs and skilled technology professionals.
He said the proposed facility could prioritise artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, robotics and electronics manufacturing, creating opportunities for technology transfer, innovation and skilled employment.
Tarique Rahman also expressed interest in expanding cooperation in space science, satellite engineering and related technologies, drawing on Japan’s advanced capabilities in these fields.
Highlighting the need for modern and integrated transport infrastructure, he outlined plans for a high-speed railway network connecting Bangladesh’s six major divisional cities and a nationwide elevated-road network.
He sought Japanese technical assistance, investment and financing for planning and implementing such large-scale projects, saying Japan’s experience in infrastructure development and modern transport systems could help Bangladesh realise its development ambitions.
Welcoming fresh investment by Japanese businesses, the Prime Minister said his government was committed to improving the investment climate through greater transparency, predictability and efficiency in regulatory systems, tax policies, customs clearance and fund transfers.
He also expressed the hope that the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) would be implemented promptly.
“We need to work together to ensure that the benefits of the Economic Partnership Agreement reach the peoples of both countries,” he said.
Recalling the longstanding friendship between the two countries, the Prime Minister said Japan held a special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh.
Japan was among the earliest countries to recognise Bangladesh after its independence in 1971 and had remained one of its most valued development partners, contributing significantly to socioeconomic progress and infrastructure development.
He also recalled his father, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman’s two visits to Japan and his mother, former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia’s contributions to strengthening bilateral ties, expressing his commitment to taking the partnership to new heights. On regional and international issues, Tarique Rahman reaffirmed the two countries’ shared commitment to multilateralism, international peace and respect for international law.
He thanked Japan for supporting Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman’s election as president of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and expressed the hope of working closely with Tokyo to strengthen multilateral cooperation and address global challenges.
Reiterating the shared vision of a free, open, peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific, he stressed the importance of stronger regional connectivity, the free flow of trade and sustained economic growth.
Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Myanmar and the resulting Rohingya displacement crisis, the prime minister called for an end to all forms of violence, unhindered humanitarian assistance and dialogue among all concerned parties.
He appreciated Japan’s support for Bangladesh’s humanitarian efforts to shelter Rohingyas forcibly displaced from Myanmar’s Rakhine State and urged Tokyo to remain actively engaged with all parties to promote peace and stability in the region.
“A lasting solution to the Rohingya crisis lies in Myanmar,” he said, stressing the need for the early repatriation of the displaced people to their homeland in a voluntary, safe and dignified manner.
In his concluding remarks, Tarique Rahman expressed optimism that the summit would open a new chapter in Bangladesh-Japan relations, built on deeper trust, broader economic cooperation, stronger investment ties and a shared commitment to peace, stability and prosperity.
He proposed establishing a joint ministerial commission to identify priority areas, accelerate implementation and translate opportunities for cooperation into concrete initiatives. He also underscored the importance of closer engagement between the business communities of the two countries.
The Prime Minister invited Takaichi to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time, expressing confidence that the longstanding friendship between the two countries would continue to deepen through mutual trust, cooperation and shared prosperity.
Following the summit, the two leaders made a joint press announcement on the outcomes of their discussions and exchanged several memorandums of understanding in key areas. Takaichi also hosted an official luncheon in honour of Tarique Rahman at the Kantei, the prime minister’s office.
The Bangladesh premier arrived in Tokyo on Monday for a four-day official visit at the invitation of Takaichi. During the visit, he is also scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Forum and meet Japanese business leaders.