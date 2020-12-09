PM Hasina 39th most powerful woman of the world: Forbes

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been included in Forbes' list of the most powerful women, reports UNB.
She has been ranked 39.
Angela Merkel, Christin Lagarde and Kamala Harris have been ranked first, second and third respectively.
Queen Elizabeth II has been ranked 46 in the list.
Sheikh Hasina, the leader of the ruling Awami League, is the longest-serving prime minister of Bangladesh. It is her fourth and third consecutive term in office.
She plans to focus on issues such food security, access to education and health care during her fourth term, the Forbes listing said.