PM Hasina champion of human security: Diplomats

Terming Sheikh Hasina as a champion of human security, Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said the Bangladesh prime minister has been trying to build a society free from hunger and poverty.

Due to her respect to human rights and offering of humanitarian assistances, giving protection to people, she has become a real champion of human security, he said.

Paying tributes to her leadership in taking the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Japan to a new dimension, the Japanese ambassador referred to the launching of Big B (The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt) initiative following exchange of visits between the prime ministers which laid the foundation for achieving Vision 2041 that includes infrastructure building, including Dhaka Metro rail.

"Japan will continue to provide assistance so that Bangladesh would achieve this dream Vision 2021. When Sheikh Hasina goes Japan in her sixth visit, she will have the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate a cherry blossom in spring."

European Union ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink appreciated Sheikh Hasina's intervention during the recently held UNGA and other sideline events saying she has expressed some of major priorities and values that Bangladesh has been defending on international scene.

While a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crises lies to Myanmar, the EU, together with the UK, the USA and UNHCR, in this context with other partners, will organise an international conference to underscore continued commitment to the humanitarian assistance and response for the Rohingyas and the host community, she added.

UN resident coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo said anyone who meets the prime minister and also has the opportunity to listen to her would be struck by her "incredibly deep knowledge" of Bangladesh.

She praised the prime minister's 'tireless efforts' to move the country forward and said she is a 'role model' for incredible hard work, discipline and determination.

Extending his wishes to Sheikh Hasina on her birthday, Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa O. Turan said the Bangladesh prime minister has an outstanding political career with full of major achievements despite the struggles she had to go through.

"She has become a role model for women, not only in her country but also for others around the world."