PM Hasina for bringing drivers under dope test

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the authorities concerned to bring drivers under a dope testing system to know whether they use drugs, reports UNB.

“We need to know whether those who’re driving [vehicles] use drugs. They need to undergo dope tests. This test of every driver is absolutely essential. You’ve to do that,” she said while addressing a discussion through a videoconference from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The road transport and bridges ministry arranged the virtual event at the auditorium of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) on the occasion of the National Road Safety Day 2020.