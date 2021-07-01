PM Hasina for greater co-op between AL, CPC for mutual benefits

Noting that Bangladesh considers China as a trusted partner for its socio-economic development, she said that they acknowledge with due appreciation the cooperation and assistance by China during Covid-19 pandemic, including the recent gifts of vaccine and CPC’s gifts of medical equipment to Awami League.

She added: “We would like to explore more avenues to take Bangladesh-China Strategic Partnership to new heights and also work together to address the regional and global issues for peace, security, stability and development. I am confident that the existing cordial ties between our two countries will be further strengthened in the days to come.”

Sheikh Hasina said she, as the president of Bangladesh Awami League, and on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, would like to convey you (Chinese president and general secretary of CPC Xi Jinping) and through you, to the government, members of the CPC and the friendly people of China, our heartiest felicitations and warmest greetings.”

The Awami League president recalled with profound appreciation the contributions of many CPC leaders in bolstering Bangladesh–China as well as CPC– Bangladesh Awami League relations over the past decades.