PM Hasina pledges to raise women’s participation in workforce to 50pc

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged to increase women’s participation in the workforce to 50 per cent by 2041 and called for protecting their job in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

She also urged the international community to renew its commitments and enhance efforts to ensure women’s equality, empowerment and advancement.

“In the context of COVID-19, the job of female workers, including the migrant workers, across the global supply chains and other major employment sectors, must be protected so that they are not further marginalised and financially excluded,” she said while highlighting three issues virtually at a high-level meeting in the United Nations headquarters in New York on Thursday night.