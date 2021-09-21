PM Hasina receives SDG Progress Award

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been honoured with the "SDGs Progress Award" in recognition of Bangladesh's achievements in sustainable development from 2015 to 2020, reports UNB.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) and other organisations, including the Earth Institute of Columbia University and the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, jointly gave the award.

The prime minister accepted the award at the 9th Annual International Conference on Sustainable Development (ICSD), held virtually on Monday.

