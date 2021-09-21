PM Hasina receives SDG Progress Award

"The SDSN and some other organisations conferred the award for the achievements of Bangladesh from 2015 to 2020. According to their evaluation, what Bangladesh doing is a miracle," said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen while briefing reporters in New York.
Accepting the award, Sheikh Hasina dedicated it to the people of Bangladesh.
"This award is a testimony of our endeavours engaged in achieving SDGs. 'Leaving no one behind' is a key part of the SDGs. We'll continue our march towards progress and prosperity so that no one is left behind," she said.
The prime minister also extended her sincere thanks to ICSD for honouring the people of Bangladesh with this award.
At the function, SDSN president Jeffrey D Sachs commended the leadership of Sheikh Hasina in attaining the global sustainable agenda even during the global Covid-19 pandemic, while the moderator introduced her as the "Jewel in the crown of the day."
The SDSN, set up in 2012 under the auspices of the UN secretary general, mobilises global scientific and technological expertise to promote practical solutions for sustainable development, including the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Agreement.
The SDSN works closely with United Nations agencies, multilateral financing institutions, the private sector, and civil society.
On Sunday last, the prime minister arrived in New York to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).