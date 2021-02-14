PM Hasina says other countries also offering vaccines

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said many countries have expressed their interest to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, and the country will receive all those for ensuring vaccination up to rural level.

"We've procured 30 million (three crore) doses of vaccine. The Indian government has sent two million (20 lakh) doses as a gift. Other countries are willing to provide. We'll take all those so that we can ensure vaccination up to rural level. We’ll take steps for that," she said.

The prime minister said this while laying the foundation stone of Kumudini International Institute of Medical Sciences & Cancer Research (KIIMS CaRe) at Narayanganj. She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Kumudini Welfare Trust, which was founded by noted philanthropist and businessman Ranada Prasad Shaha in June 1947, is setting up the hospital.