PM Hasina to lay the foundation stone of Bangabandhu Railway Bridge Thursday

Railway minister Nurul Islam Sujan has said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday will lay the foundation-stone of the Bangabandhu Railway Bridge, to be constructed over the Jamuna river next to the Bangabandhu Bridge, reports news agency BSS.

“Processes including tenders and contracts have been completed for the construction of the bridge … Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will officially lay the foundation stone of this railway bride on 29 November,” the minister said while inspecting the site of the railway bridge in Saidabad area of Sirajganj on Wednesday afternoon.