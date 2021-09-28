PM Hasina’s 75th birthday today

The 75th birthday of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Bangladesh Awami League, will be celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hasina, the eldest among the five children of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, was born at Tungipara in Gopalganj on 28 September 1947.

Like previous years, Awami League and its affiliated organisations will celebrate the day through various programmes, highlighting her life and achievements.