PM Hasina leaves for USA Friday to join 76th UNGA

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for New York, USA tomorrow (Friday) via Helsinki to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), reports BSS.

"A VVIP chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines will depart the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), Dhaka for Helsinki carrying the premier and her entourage members tomorrow morning," PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

This is the premier's maiden foreign tour after one and a half years since she visited Italy in February, 2020.

The prime minister will stay in New York from 19 to 24 September as part of an official visit to attend the UNGA and a number of high-level events there.