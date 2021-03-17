PM pays homage to Bangabandhu marking his birth centenary

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today paid glowing tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking his birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence celebrations.

She paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in capital this morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, also the architect of independence and the greatest Bangalee of all times.

Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain were present.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, and Bangladesh Air Force presented a state salute on the occasion when the bugles played the last post.