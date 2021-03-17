PM pays homage to Bangabandhu marking his birth centenary

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today paid glowing tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking his birth centenary and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence celebrations.
She paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in capital this morning.
After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, also the architect of independence and the greatest Bangalee of all times.
Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain were present.
A smartly turned out contingent drawn from the Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy, and Bangladesh Air Force presented a state salute on the occasion when the bugles played the last post.
PM’s deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon confirmed the matter to BSS.
A special Munajat was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of the August 15,1975 carnage.
Prayers were also offered for the continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country as well as the nation.
Later, the prime minister entered the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and placed a wreath at the stair where the blood strained and bullet-riddled body of the great leader fell at the black night of 15 August.
On 17 March, one hundred years ago, Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born to a respected family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now a district, as the third among six children of Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.
The day is being celebrated across the country as the National Children’s Day.