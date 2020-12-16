President, PM pay homage to martyrs of Liberation War

On behalf of the president, his military secretary SM Shamim-uz-Zaman laid the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial.

The Day is being observed nationwide on a limited scale due to a fresh surge of the coronavirus cases intensified with cold.

After placing the wreath, the president’s representative stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman 49 years ago on December 16 in 1971.