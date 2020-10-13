PM shocked at death of writer Rashid Haider

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rashid Haider
Rashid Haider

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed deep shock at the death of Ekushey Padak winning littérateur, noted writer and researcher Rashid Haider, reports UNB.

In a condolence message, the prime minister said Rashid Haider will be remembered for his research works on the great liberation war and his contributions to the Bengali literature.

Sheikh Hasina wished the salvation of his departed soul and expressed deep sympathy for his bereaved family members.

Rashid Haider passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 80. He was suffering from old-age complications.

