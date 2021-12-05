PM stresses building peaceful world relinquishing arms races

The conference started on Saturday at the Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on the Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of the country's independence.
Sheikh Hasina said that over the past two years, the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the entire world into a new crisis.
"This crisis has proved that none of us are separate. There is no alternative to building an accountable world order based on the partnership to live peacefully in this world," she said.
The prime minister said that Bangladesh is always ready to work with all based on mutual respect and understanding to fully embrace the ideals of peace of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
She continued: "We made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom, and through it, we realized the value of peace and the deepest aspirations of the entire human race. As always, we have unwavering support for the just demands of the Palestinian people."
Despite the limited resources, Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh has provided temporary shelter to more than 1.1 million Rohingya forcibly displaced from Myanmar adding, as a result, it has been possible to avoid a major humanitarian catastrophe in the region. "We are pursuing peaceful diplomacy to repatriate the Rohingya to their homeland," she said.
A video message from former prime minister of the UK James Gordon Brown was also aired at the closing ceremony.
Goh Chok Tong, a Singaporean former prime minister, Irina Georgieva Bokova, a Bulgarian politician and the former director-general of UNESCO, and Husain Haqqani, a senior fellow and director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute, also addressed the concluding session.