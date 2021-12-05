PM stresses building peaceful world relinquishing arms races

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday stressed the need for building a peaceful world based on partnership urging all to use their resources in ensuring universal sustainable development abandoning arms races.

"At this critical juncture (during the Covid -19 period) in the world, I urge the people to use their resources to achieve universal sustainable development without spending resources on arms races. Let us go down in action, committed to universal peace," she said.

She was addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day "World Peace Conference-2021" in city joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here. A 16-point Dhaka declaration was adopted at the conference.