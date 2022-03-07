PM to leave for Abu Dhabi Monday afternoon

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will leave for Abu Dhabi this afternoon (Monday) on a five-day official visit at the invitation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) vice president and prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During her visit, both the countries are eyeing to elevate the existing relationship to a comprehensive partnership with deeper political engagement.

Trade and commerce, investment, manpower and cooperation in other potential areas will be prioritised during this visit.