PM to leave for Abu Dhabi Monday afternoon

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said in a media briefing on Sunday, four to five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) are likely to be signed between Bangladesh and UAE during PM Hasina’s visit to the oil-rich country.
“But, the MoUs are not finalised yet . . .,” he said.
During her stay in UAE, the premier is scheduled to visit Dubai Expo at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) on 8 March and also join a high level panel discussion on the occasion of International Women Day. Later, she would visit Bangladesh Pavilion and UAE Pavilion at the DEC.
The prime minister is also expected to meet UAE vice president and prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the DEC.
On 9 March, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold talks separately with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and Mother of the Nation of the UAE Sheikh Fatima bint Mubarak.
At the evening, she would join a dinner hosted by Bangladesh ambassador to UAE Md Abu Zafar.
The prime minister is also expected to join FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific in the morning, while business forum in the evening on 10 March jointly organised by UAE and Bangladesh business delegation.
In the last day of her visit on March 11, Sheikh Hasina would attend a civic reception to be hosted by expatriate Bangladeshi community.
In addition, she would also lay foundation stone of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Building of Bangladesh English Private School and College at Ras Al Khaima.
On March 12, the premier is scheduled to return home by a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, BG-1302.