Playing of 7 March speech: Emi granted bail
Sheikh Tasnim Afroz (Emi), former vice-president of Dhaka University’s Shamsunnahar Hall Students’ Union, has been granted interim bail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.
After hearing Emi’s bail petition, a High Court bench comprising Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Sheikh Abu Taher issued the order along with a rule today, Thursday.
On 7 March this year, around 9:30 pm, Sheikh Tasnim Afroze Emi, along with several others, announced a programme to play the speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while gathering in front of Shahbagh police station.
While the speech was being played over a microphone from a rickshaw, a group of Dhaka University students—including DUCSU leader AB Zubair, Musaddik Ali Ibn Mohammad, and Tahmid Al Modassir, convener of the student organisation Jatiya Chhatra Shakti under NCP—intervened and obstructed the programme.
At one point, AB Zubair and Musaddik Ali took Sheikh Tasnim Afroz and Abdullah Al Mamun, along with the rickshaw, inside Shahbagh police station. During this time, Abdullah Al Mamun was assaulted inside the station premises. Police later detained them.
The following day, the three detainees were shown arrested in a case filed at Shahbagh police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act and sent to jail. The case was filed by the police.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), 10 to 15 unidentified individuals gathered in front of Gate No. 1 of the National Museum, opposite Shahbagh police station, under the leadership of Abdullah Al Mamun and Sheikh Tasnim Afroz Emi.
At that time, Tarawih prayers were underway at the Shahbagh police station mosque. The group allegedly faced the mosque and chanted provocative slogans over loudspeakers.
They attempted to carry out activities of a banned organisation with the intent of conspiring against the government.
They also allegedly obstructed police duties and tried to snatch Asif Ahmed Saikat, who was in police custody at the station.
At that point, a group of students led by DUCSU representative AB Zubair and Mohammad Musaddik detained them and handed them over to the police.