Playing of 7 March speech: Emi granted bail

Sheikh Tasnim Afroz (Emi), former vice-president of Dhaka University’s Shamsunnahar Hall Students’ Union, has been granted interim bail in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

After hearing Emi’s bail petition, a High Court bench comprising Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Sheikh Abu Taher issued the order along with a rule today, Thursday.

On 7 March this year, around 9:30 pm, Sheikh Tasnim Afroze Emi, along with several others, announced a programme to play the speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while gathering in front of Shahbagh police station.

While the speech was being played over a microphone from a rickshaw, a group of Dhaka University students—including DUCSU leader AB Zubair, Musaddik Ali Ibn Mohammad, and Tahmid Al Modassir, convener of the student organisation Jatiya Chhatra Shakti under NCP—intervened and obstructed the programme.