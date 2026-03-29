Filling station manager allegedly run over by truck in Narail after dispute over fuel

A filling station manager in Narail has allegedly been killed after being run over by a truck following an argument over fuel.

The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday on the Dhaka–Benapole highway in front of Tanvir Filling Station in the Tularampur area of Sadar upazila.

The deceased, Nahid, was the son of Akram Sardar from Perli village in Narail Sadar upazila. His friend Jihadul Molla, who was riding on the motorcycle with him, was seriously injured. Jihadul is the son of Jahurul Molla from the Tularampur area.

Employees of Tanvir Filling Station said that on Saturday night, a truck driver named Sujat came to the station to refuel. An argument broke out between the driver and the manager, Nahid Sardar, over the issue of fuel. Enraged after failing to get fuel, the driver openly threatened to run over the manager with his truck.