Filling station manager allegedly run over by truck in Narail after dispute over fuel
A filling station manager in Narail has allegedly been killed after being run over by a truck following an argument over fuel.
The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday on the Dhaka–Benapole highway in front of Tanvir Filling Station in the Tularampur area of Sadar upazila.
The deceased, Nahid, was the son of Akram Sardar from Perli village in Narail Sadar upazila. His friend Jihadul Molla, who was riding on the motorcycle with him, was seriously injured. Jihadul is the son of Jahurul Molla from the Tularampur area.
Employees of Tanvir Filling Station said that on Saturday night, a truck driver named Sujat came to the station to refuel. An argument broke out between the driver and the manager, Nahid Sardar, over the issue of fuel. Enraged after failing to get fuel, the driver openly threatened to run over the manager with his truck.
CCTV footage from the filling station shows that after the altercation, the truck driver remained at the station. At around 2:10 am, after finishing his work, Nahid left the station on a motorcycle with his friend Jihad, heading home. Immediately, the truck was seen chasing them at high speed.
According to station employees, they became suspicious when the driver also left immediately after Nahid following the earlier threat. When they went out, they saw that a short distance from the station, the truck had run over Nahid’s motorcycle and was driving away.
Nahid died on the spot. Jihadul Islam, who was with him on the motorcycle, was taken to Narail District Hospital in critical condition and later referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.
Officer-in-charge of Tularampur Highway Police Station, Sheikh Sekendar Ali, said over the phone that Nahid’s body has been recovered and sent to the district hospital morgue. Another victim remains in critical condition. He added that legal action will be taken following an investigation.