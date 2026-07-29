Bangladesh PM will decide on visit: Indian High Commissioner
Regarding the question of whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will visit Delhi in response to India's invitation to attend the BRICS summit or not, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said that this decision will be made by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh himself.
However, he noted that they are eagerly waiting for Tarique Rahman’s visit to India and expressed hope that this visit would take place in the near future.
Dinesh Trivedi spoke with journalists after a meeting with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and State Minister Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.
This was Dinesh Trivedi's first meeting with the Foreign Minister and State Minister since taking charge as the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka.
Mentioning that the meeting was held in a very amicable environment, Dinesh Trivedi said various issues of bilateral relations, including sports and even cricket, were discussed.
Referring to the resumption of Indian visas for Bangladeshis, the Indian High Commissioner said, "It is very convenient for the people of both India and Bangladesh. The relationship between the two countries is historical. We share not only a border but also a common culture and dreams. The meeting went very well. I look forward to building the foundation of a relationship that is beneficial for the people of both sides."
Stating that the discussion has only just begun, Dinesh Trivedi said, "We will talk more in the future. I am waiting for that."
As the current Chairman of BIMSTEC, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit to be held in New Delhi on 12-13 September. A final decision has not yet been made regarding whether Bangladesh will attend the summit by accepting that invitation.
A journalist asked whether this matter was discussed in the meeting with the Foreign Minister. In response, the Indian High Commissioner said, "BRICS was not discussed here. I think the Prime Minister of Bangladesh will decide on this matter. From our side, I can say we are eagerly waiting for the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit India. I am very hopeful that it will happen in the near future. We are waiting for that."