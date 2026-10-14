PM welcomes Dutch interest in Teesta project feasibility study
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Wednesday welcomed the Netherlands government's interest in conducting a feasibility study for the Teesta project and providing expertise and technical assistance for its implementation.
He welcomed the interest during a meeting with a delegation led by Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma at the Prime Minister's Office at the Secretariat here, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.
The meeting discussed strengthening bilateral trade ties, a possible free trade agreement with the European Union (EU), water resources management, renewable energy, agricultural cooperation, human rights and the Rohingya crisis.
During the meeting, Tarique Rahman said Bangladesh and the Netherlands, both delta nations, had ample scope to work together by addressing common challenges and exchanging experiences.
He expressed particular interest in the Netherlands' experience in land reclamation.
Sjoerdsma stressed expanding knowledge exchange, sharing experiences and strengthening cooperation between the two countries in water resources management, land reclamation, char development and climate-resilient river management.
The Dutch minister said it was an ideal time to further strengthen bilateral relations through expanded investment and cooperation, particularly in water resources management, trans-boundary river management, democracy and economic development.
The meeting also discussed free trade and Bangladesh's trade relations with the EU.
Sjoerdsma expressed interest in free trade, while Bangladesh sought the Netherlands' cooperation in exploring the possibility of a free trade agreement with the EU.
The Dutch minister also enquired about the government's initiatives to address Bangladesh's ongoing energy crisis and praised the country's plans for renewable energy.
On the Rohingya crisis, Bangladesh reiterated that its root cause lay in Myanmar and that a sustainable solution must also be found there. Bangladesh wants to ensure the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas.
The meeting underscored the importance of strengthening diplomatic efforts at bilateral and multilateral levels to resolve the crisis.
The Netherlands also expressed interest in extending cooperation with Bangladesh in agriculture, drawing on its experience and technological expertise in the sector.
Discussions also covered the consolidation of democracy and the protection of human rights in Bangladesh.
The Prime Minister said BNP, as a political party, had itself been a victim of human rights violations in the past, and that his government is committed to protecting and strengthening human rights in the country in light of that experience.
At the end of the meeting, Sjoerdsma invited the Prime Minister to visit the Netherlands.
Commerce Minister Khandaker Khandakar Abdul Muktadir, Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, Prime Minister's Adviser on Education, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Mahdi Amin, Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Joris van Bommel and relevant officials were present at the meeting.