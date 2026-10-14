PM welcomes Dutch interest in Teesta project feasibility study

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Wednesday welcomed the Netherlands government's interest in conducting a feasibility study for the Teesta project and providing expertise and technical assistance for its implementation.

He welcomed the interest during a meeting with a delegation led by Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma at the Prime Minister's Office at the Secretariat here, said PM's Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin.

The meeting discussed strengthening bilateral trade ties, a possible free trade agreement with the European Union (EU), water resources management, renewable energy, agricultural cooperation, human rights and the Rohingya crisis.