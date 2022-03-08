Police asked to provide info within next 20 days

Human rights defender Saad Hammadi in June 2021 sought information from the Bangladesh Police regarding the number of cases filed and the number of people accused and arrested under the Digital Security Act. But the police declined to provide him the information saying that this would “hamper the implementation of the law”.
Later he filed a complaint with the commission under the Right to Information Act, 2009. The commission came up with the verdict online today, Tuesday.
The chief information commissioner Martuza Ahmed said, “We have heard the statements from both parties. The commission believes that the information sought by the complainant from the police should be provided under the Right to Information Act.”
Martuza Ahmed said the allegation has been settled, asking the police to share the information with the applicant within the next 20 days. In the virtual, lawyer Taiful Seraj represented the Bangladesh police and Hammadi appeared for himself.
Saad Hammadi told Prothom Alo that “Although nine months have already passed since the application was submitted, I am satisfied that the Information Commission has passed the verdict in my favour.”
The decision of the commission has set an example in ensuring the right to information of the people and the media workers. At the same time, it has sent a clear message to the state institutions to ensure transparency and accountability, he added.
Hammadi hopes that the police authorities will not create any further obstruction to share this information.
Lawyer Taiful Seraj said the commission has asked the police headquarters to provide the information to the applicant. The next step will be taken after discussing the matter with senior police officials.