Police to issue movement pass during lockdown

Police will issue movement passes online for people who will need to go out for emergency purposes during the upcoming seven-day countrywide lockdown from 14 April, reports UNB.
According to the police headquarters, movement passes will be required to go out during lockdown in case of emergency or official work. The categories under which the pass will be issued have not been made public.
Assistant inspector general of police (AIG-Media) Sohel Rana said that inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed will inaugurate the app at Rajarbagh police lines on Tuesday.
People can apply for the pass at movementpass.police.gov.bd from Wednesday (14 April) night. Conditional permission will be granted for a specified period of time.
The government is going to enforce a strict lockdown to curb the transmission of coronavirus. On Monday, the country saw the highest number of daily deaths from Covid-19.