Policy to fight inflationary pressure ambiguous: SANEM

The proposed budget for FY 2022-23 acknowledges the rising inflationary pressure but the implementation processes of policies aimed to relieve the public from inflationary pressure has not been properly clarified, South Asian Network on Economic Modelling (SANEM) has said.

In its immediate reaction on the proposed budget for FY 2022-23 unveiled by finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in parliament on Thursday, SANEM said it is quite ambitious to expect limiting average inflation to 5.6 per cent in the next year due to the current context and shifting global economic factors.