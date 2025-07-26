'Chief Adviser to announce date of election within next four-five days'
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will announce the date of the next general election within next four-five days, Jatiya Party’s (Kazi Jafar) Chairman Mostafa Jamal Haider said today.
He made the remark while briefing journalists following the Chief Adviser’s meeting with 14 political parties at the state guest house Jamuna today, Saturday.
“The Chief Adviser said that he will announce the date of the next general election within next four-five days. There can be no message more joyful than this,” Mostafa Jamal said.
The Jatiya Party leader said that the solution to anarchy lies in elections.
Many problems will be resolved through the election.
Earlier, the Chief Adviser held two rounds of meetings with leaders from various political parties and alliances, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. Later this afternoon, he met with leaders of 14 more parties and alliances.