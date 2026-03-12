NCP forms 4 organisations, 2 more in the pipeline

Many of the frontline coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, who led the July uprising, were previously involved in a student organisation called Ganatantrik Chhatra Shakti. A few days after the uprising’s victory, they suspended the activities of this organisation.

In February last year, a group of these former coordinators launched the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sansad as a student organisation.

Although this effectively functions as the National Citizen Party’s student wing, its members were hesitant to publicly identify it as such.

The Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sansad failed to gain much traction as a student organisation. After a poor performance in the Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) election on 9 September last year, discussions began to reorganise the organisation. At a conference, the National Citizen Party proposed a change of name and advised that the organisation be formally recognised as the party’s student wing.

Accordingly, on 23 October last year, the organisation was renamed Chhatra Shakti. It now identifies itself as an associate organisation of the National Citizen Party.

Zahid Ahsan was appointed president of Chhatra Shakti, and Abu Bakar Majumdar, who had held the same position in the student council, became general secretary. The organisation currently has a 122-member central committee, with branch committees across various educational institutions.