Manna among 58 candidates regains their candidacy

By appealing to the election commission (EC), Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, along with a further 58 individuals, has had his candidacy restored.

On Sunday, the second day of appeal hearings, the EC approved 58 appeals. The relevant returning officers had previously rejected their nomination papers during scrutiny.

Earlier, on Saturday, the first day of appeal hearings, Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad, independent candidate Tasnim Zara and 50 others had their candidacies reinstated.

On the same day, however, the nomination paper of one candidate that had earlier been declared valid during scrutiny was cancelled.