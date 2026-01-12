Manna among 58 candidates regains their candidacy
By appealing to the election commission (EC), Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, along with a further 58 individuals, has had his candidacy restored.
On Sunday, the second day of appeal hearings, the EC approved 58 appeals. The relevant returning officers had previously rejected their nomination papers during scrutiny.
Earlier, on Saturday, the first day of appeal hearings, Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad, independent candidate Tasnim Zara and 50 others had their candidacies reinstated.
On the same day, however, the nomination paper of one candidate that had earlier been declared valid during scrutiny was cancelled.
In total, over the two days of appeal hearings at the EC, 109 candidates have had their candidacies restored.
According to a press release signed by EC public relations director Md Ruhul Amin Mallik, the commission disposed of a total of 71 appeals from morning to afternoon on Sunday.
One of these had been pending from the previous day (Saturday).
Of the appeals heard, 58 were allowed, while seven were rejected, meaning that the nomination papers of those seven candidates remain cancelled. A further six appeals were kept pending.
No appeals were heard on Sunday against the acceptance of nomination papers. On the third day of hearings, today, Monday, 70 appeals will be disposed of at the election building auditorium.
Restoration of candidacy
Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna had submitted nomination papers for the Bogura-2 and Dhaka-18 constituencies.
While his nomination paper for Dhaka-18 was declared valid, the returning officer concerned cancelled his nomination for the Bogura-2 (Shibganj) constituency.
Manna subsequently appealed this decision to the EC. His appeal was heard yesterday, Sunday afternoon.
After the hearing, his lawyer, Syed Mamun Mahbub, told journalists that the EC had allowed Mahmudur Rahman Manna’s appeal for the Bogura-2 constituency, thereby validating his nomination paper.
Later, speaking to journalists at the election building, Mahmudur Rahman Manna said that he had contested elections from Bogura before.
He remarked that the “mobocracy” carried out in opposition to him was a very ominous sign.
He said that the deputy commissioner, having become unsettled, felt it would be better to refer the matter to the election commission in order to manage the situation and that there had been no grounds for cancelling the nomination.
He also commented that the election commission had demonstrated its competence.
According to information provided by the EC, among those whose appeals were allowed yesterday, Sunday were three candidates from Jamaat-e-Islami. They are Mohammad Abdul Momin (Chandpur-2), Mohammad Mosleh Uddin Farid (Jashore-2), and Md Mujibur Rahman Azadi (Jamalpur-3).
At the appeal hearings yesterday, Gano Forum general secretary Mizanur Rahman also had his candidature restored. He will contest the election from the Magura-1 constituency.
In addition, among candidates from various parties, eight from Khelafat Majlish, seven from the Jatiya Party, two from Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish and two from Islami Andolan Bangladesh had their candidacies reinstated.
The remaining successful appellants include independent candidates and candidates from other parties.
For the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election, a total of 2,568 nomination papers were submitted. Of these, 723 were rejected during scrutiny by the returning officers.
Candidates were given the opportunity to appeal to the EC against the returning officers decisions (both acceptance and rejection of nomination papers). Within the stipulated time, a total of 645 appeals were submitted to the EC.
According to the announced schedule, 18 January is the final date for the disposal of appeals. Candidatures may be withdrawn until 20 January.
After that, the final list of candidates for the upcoming general election will be known.
On 21 January, returning officers will allocate election symbols to candidates, after which election campaigning will begin. Polling will be held on 12 February.