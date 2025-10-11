DUCSU statement: Those involved in enforced disappearance and murder shouldn't get ‘safe exit’

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) has urged the authorities to ensure that those involved in enforced disappearances and murders during the Awami League’s regime are not allowed to leave the country to evade justice.

The appeal was made in a statement issued on Saturday following reports that some individuals, against whom arrest warrants have been issued for their alleged involvement in enforced disappearances, might attempt to flee the country.

DUCSU also called for the swift trial of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and all members of her administration accused of ordering enforced disappearances, killings and human rights violations.