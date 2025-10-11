DUCSU statement: Those involved in enforced disappearance and murder shouldn't get ‘safe exit’
The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) has urged the authorities to ensure that those involved in enforced disappearances and murders during the Awami League’s regime are not allowed to leave the country to evade justice.
The appeal was made in a statement issued on Saturday following reports that some individuals, against whom arrest warrants have been issued for their alleged involvement in enforced disappearances, might attempt to flee the country.
DUCSU also called for the swift trial of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and all members of her administration accused of ordering enforced disappearances, killings and human rights violations.
On Tuesday, the International Crimes Tribunal took into account allegations of enforced disappearances during the Awami League era and ordered arrest warrants against Sheikh Hasina with 28 others, including former and current military officers.
According to the DUCSU statement, this move by the Tribunal, this issued warrants against Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former DGFI chief, among others — has kindled some hope among victims’ families who have long suffered from state-sponsored repression. However, DUCSU asserted that this step alone is not sufficient.
The statement further emphasised that all individuals involved in enforced disappearances and murders must be brought under the rule of law, declaring that students will remain vocal against any attempt to provide “safe exit” or immunity to the identified perpetrators.
DUCSU leaders also called for the Disappearance Commission’s investigation to be conducted transparently, impartially, and in line with international standards, ensuring justice for the victims’ families.
The statement added, “The darkest period in Bangladesh’s history was the recent fascist regime of the Awami League.
During that time, state-sponsored abductions, murders, torture, fabricated cases and extrajudicial killings caused a grave humanitarian crisis. According to the Disappearance Commission’s report, more than 1,800 complaints of enforced disappearances have already been filed.
The victims included ordinary citizens, students, women and workers, as well as opposition political activists who resisted the Awami fascist rule — even children were not spared from this brutality.”
Highlighting the enforced disappearances and killings of numerous students from various universities and educational institutions across the country, DUCSU leaders stated that many were detained, tortured and disappeared due to their differing political opinions.
They added that many student leaders and activists remain missing and their fate is still unknown.
The statement further asserted that responsibility for these enforced disappearances, killings, and crimes against humanity does not rest solely on the so-called “autocrat” Sheikh Hasina and her political circle.
Rather, multiple law enforcement agencies — including the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and other security forces — along with their senior officials, were directly involved in these acts.
The statement emphasised, “Without the establishment of genuine justice in the country, no law enforcement agency including the army, RAB or police can regain the trust of the people. Bringing the perpetrators to justice will not undermine the honour of these institutions; rather, it will help transform them into more credible and people-oriented bodies.”
Citing findings from the Disappearance Commission’s report, DUCSU leaders also expressed deep concern that a neighbouring country had direct and indirect involvement in these enforced disappearances, killings and crimes against humanity.
They described this as a grave threat to Bangladesh’s national security and sovereignty.