BNP announces names of nominated candidates for reserved women’s seats
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced the names of its nominated candidates for the reserved women’s seats in the 13th National Parliament.
The list includes Selima Rahman, Nipun Roy Chowdhury, and Sanzida Islam Tuli, among a total of 36 candidates, according to sources from the party’s press wing.
The BNP began interviews for candidates seeking reserved seats on 17 April. Members of the party’s nomination board conducted the interviews.
More than 700 applications were submitted at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan for these nominations.
The election for the reserved women’s seats of the 13th National Parliament is scheduled to be held on 12 May. The Parliament has 50 reserved women’s seats. One seat is allocated for every six general members.
According to this distribution, the BNP alliance will receive 36 seats, the Jamaat alliance 13 seats, and independents will get one reserved seat.