When is Tarique Rahman returning to Bangladesh?

Speculation has been growing in political circles that BNP’s acting chairperson, Tarique Rahman, is returning to Bangladesh soon. The BNP leaders could not provide any specific timing on his return, but said they are preparing for his homecoming which is expected to happen soon.

According to a senior BNP source, Tarique Rahman is likely to return home by the end of August, though it is not final yet. Different media outlets reported that preparations are being made over his security, residence, and political office in Dhaka, but these activities are not yet visible.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, several top BNP leaders said they are prepared to give the party’s second-in-command a massive public reception. However, his return is yet to be finalised. Here, multiple factors are being considered, including the upcoming national election schedule, the political climate, and his personal security. The party is weighing when his return would have the greatest political impact – for both the BNP and Tarique Rahman personally.