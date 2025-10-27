Interim Govt issues statement to avoid confusion over adviser Mahfuj Alam’s remarks

The interim government has expressed concern that Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam’s recent statement, "The cabinet will close in November", may cause confusion.

To clarify, the government issued a statement emphasising that the Advisory Council will continue to perform its duties until the elected government formally assumes office.

This means that even after November, the Advisory Council’s meetings will continue as usual and reform initiatives will not be halted.

The statement comes a day after Mahfuj Alam spoke at the 'Meet the Reporters' event organised by the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).