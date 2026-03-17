Local govt: Jamaat, NCP oppose party-backed administrators, demand elections soon

On Sunday, new administrators were also appointed to 42 district councils, including at least eight BNP candidates who had lost in the parliamentary election, while others are also affiliated with the party.

Jamaat said these appointments by the government go against public expectations.

The party issued separate statements protesting at the appointments of administrators at city corporations and district councils respectively on 23 February and Sunday (15 March).

In the statements, Jamaat secretary general Mia Golam Porwar said the move was part of a “deep conspiracy” to delay local elections and could be an early step towards staging another manipulated vote.

NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain also criticised the move in a Facebook post titled “Not votes, but control: BNP’s misuse of power over local government.”

He said the tendency to take control of administrative structures before holding elections could not be dismissed as a temporary measure.

The Jamaat leaders argue that appointing party-backed administrators is inconsistent with the constitution, which envisions elected representatives at all levels of administration. They question why an elected government is behaving like an unelected one.