Local govt: Jamaat, NCP oppose party-backed administrators, demand elections soon
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have criticised the appointment of party-affiliated administrators in local government bodies - 11 city corporations and 42 zilla parishads - saying the move reflects an attempt to delay elections.
Both parties argue that local governance is effectively being brought under party control without voting and have demanded swift local government elections.
Following the fall of the Bangladesh Awami League government on 5 August 2024, many elected representatives at different tiers of local government fled or went into hiding, leaving positions vacant.
After the formation of the interim government, officials were appointed as administrators in city corporations, district councils, municipalities and upazila parishads. In addition, government officials were assigned as administrators in at least 1,500 of the country’s roughly 4,500 union parishads, while panel chairmen or existing chairmen continued in others.
After the 12 February national election, in which the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide victory, it was widely expected that local government elections would be held soon.
The election commission (EC) had also hinted at such a move. Election commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud said on 1 March that preparations would begin after Eid.
However, on 22 February, the government appointed full-time administrators to six city corporations, including Dhaka north (DNCC) and south (DSCC). On 14 March, administrators were appointed to five more city corporations. All are reportedly linked to BNP politics.
On Sunday, new administrators were also appointed to 42 district councils, including at least eight BNP candidates who had lost in the parliamentary election, while others are also affiliated with the party.
Jamaat said these appointments by the government go against public expectations.
The party issued separate statements protesting at the appointments of administrators at city corporations and district councils respectively on 23 February and Sunday (15 March).
In the statements, Jamaat secretary general Mia Golam Porwar said the move was part of a “deep conspiracy” to delay local elections and could be an early step towards staging another manipulated vote.
NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain also criticised the move in a Facebook post titled “Not votes, but control: BNP’s misuse of power over local government.”
He said the tendency to take control of administrative structures before holding elections could not be dismissed as a temporary measure.
The Jamaat leaders argue that appointing party-backed administrators is inconsistent with the constitution, which envisions elected representatives at all levels of administration. They question why an elected government is behaving like an unelected one.
Assistant secretary general of Jamaat, Hamidur Rahman Azad, told Prothom Alo on Monday afternoon that appointing party loyalists would lead to politicisation across the administration.
He warned that allocations and resources could then be distributed based on party affiliation rather than public need, something he described as a continuation of past practices.
NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen said BNP appears to be trying to take control of local government structures instead of moving toward elections, despite an environment conducive to voting.
He termed the move a warning sign that could influence future elections and tilt the system in one direction.
Jamaat leaders said a meeting of top leaders from their 11-party alliance may be held on 28 March to determine future political programmes, where the issue of local government elections is expected to feature prominently. Field-level programmes may also be announced if necessary.
Assistant secretary general Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said Jamaat would take a stronger stance on ensuring timely local government elections.