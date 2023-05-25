BNP leader Chand remanded for five days

A Rajshahi court on Thursday granted police a five-day remand to interrogate district BNP unit convener Abu Sayeed Chand, hours after his arrest in a case over making a ‘death threat’ to prime minister Sheikh Hasina at a recent rally in the district, reports UNB.

Rajshahi Judicial Magistrate Court-2 judge Mahbub Alam passed the order on Thursday said additional public prosecutor Jalal Uddin. Earlier on the day, police arrested the BNP leader from Hargram in Rajshahi. Later he was implicated in a case filed with Puthia police station in the city.