Awami League won’t allow Dhaka to be brought to a standstill

Several sources among Awami League’s policymakers say that there may be tacit support from local and foreign influential quarters behind BNP’s decision to stage two large rallies in Dhaka in just a matter of six days. The matter is being analysed with importance.

Central and policymaking leaders of Awami League feel that at one point in the anti-government movement, BNP and its like-minded parties may stage a sit-in on the streets and try to bring the capital city to a standstill. They do not think this will happen on Thursday, but they don’t want to take the risk of waiting and watching what BNP will do. That is why Awami League has decided on taking up a counter programme to stay on the streets.

Several reliable sources within Awami League and the government say that the street programmes perhaps will not remain peaceful much longer. After all, BNP is heading towards boycotting the election and obstructing it. The law enforcement agencies, in such circumstances, may have to be more active than before. They will have to be more discerning in giving permission to BNP is hold its rallies in particular places. That means other than Awami League, the government too will have to step up its vigilance. And that may start from Thursday.

On Thursday BNP held a ‘youth rally’ in Suhrawardy Udyan of the capital, under the banner of one of its affiliated organisations. The Thursday grand rally was announced at that gathering. Awami League’s youth front Jubo League held a rally on the same day at Bangabandhu Avenue where a youth rally ‘Tarunyer Joyjatra’ was announced. That was supposed to be held yesterday (Monday), but later at night it was said that the rally would be held on Thursday.