Awami League won’t allow Dhaka to be brought to a standstill

Ruling Awami League is now speculating over what BNP’s intentions could be in planning yet another grand rally in the capital Dhaka, just four days after the large rally they held at Suhrawardy Udyan.
The party leaders feel that the target of this grand rally (Thursday) could be to put pressure on the government and also to display their public support to the foreigners. Some even feel that if BNP gets the chance, it may stage a blockade or lay siege to some important establishments and even take measures to bring Dhaka to a standstill. Awami League has decided to curtail such risks by taking to the streets with programmes of their own.
Several sources among Awami League’s policymakers say that there may be tacit support from local and foreign influential quarters behind BNP’s decision to stage two large rallies in Dhaka in just a matter of six days. The matter is being analysed with importance.
Central and policymaking leaders of Awami League feel that at one point in the anti-government movement, BNP and its like-minded parties may stage a sit-in on the streets and try to bring the capital city to a standstill. They do not think this will happen on Thursday, but they don’t want to take the risk of waiting and watching what BNP will do. That is why Awami League has decided on taking up a counter programme to stay on the streets.
Several reliable sources within Awami League and the government say that the street programmes perhaps will not remain peaceful much longer. After all, BNP is heading towards boycotting the election and obstructing it. The law enforcement agencies, in such circumstances, may have to be more active than before. They will have to be more discerning in giving permission to BNP is hold its rallies in particular places. That means other than Awami League, the government too will have to step up its vigilance. And that may start from Thursday.
On Thursday BNP held a ‘youth rally’ in Suhrawardy Udyan of the capital, under the banner of one of its affiliated organisations. The Thursday grand rally was announced at that gathering. Awami League’s youth front Jubo League held a rally on the same day at Bangabandhu Avenue where a youth rally ‘Tarunyer Joyjatra’ was announced. That was supposed to be held yesterday (Monday), but later at night it was said that the rally would be held on Thursday.
On the day of the Jubo League rally, Saturday, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader had been in Noakhali. Party sources say that in the night, Obaidul Quader gave instructions for the Monday rally to be shifted to Thursday. It was decided that the rally would be jointly held by Swechchhachebok League and Chhatra League, along with Jubo League. This rally would be held at the southern gate of the Baitul Mukarram national mosque. Other than from the two Dhaka cities, leaders and activists of the three fronts would come to join the rally from Gazipur, Narayanganj, Tangail, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Dhaka district and Mymensingh district.
The three affiliated organisations yesterday, Monday, held a joint press briefing at Awami League’s central office regarding the youth rally ‘Tarunyer Joyjatra’. Speaking to Prothom Alo, Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hasan Khan said that Jubo League, Swechchhashebok League and Chhatra League will being in a deluge of youth in Dhaka on Thursday.
The Jubo League general secretary said that the rally was being held on Thursday to remain vigilant and ensure that no one can create any violence on the day of BNP’s grand rally.
Prior to BNP’s Thursday rally, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader will hold a meeting today, Tuesday, with top leaders of the affiliated bodies. Fresh directive may be issued then.
A central leader of Awami League, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that no matter what BNP’s intentions may be, Awami League is not willing to take any risk. If the elections are to be held on time under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, there is no scope to be soft at all. And as part of this caution, ‘peace and development’ rallies will also be held is district towns outside of Dhaka on Thursday.
AL’s speculations on the grand rally
Certain leaders at a top level in Awami League feel that BNP is staging two large rallies at the end of July to put pressure on Awami League as they may not be able to create much of an impact in August, the month of mourning. They also want to display their street power to the foreign quarters.
Then again, certain elements in Awami League’s leadership feel that BNP is taking on an aggressive stance. They want the police to obstruct them because the US and the European Union are monitoring the situation closely. BNP wants to reveal Awami League as an aggressive force and the law enforcement in a repressive role.
Awami League joint secretary Mahbubul Ul Alam Hanif told Prothom Alo that it had already been declared that Awami League will remain active in the streets until the election. And BNP programmes pose as a threat to people’s lives and property. That is why, as the ruling party, Awami League will naturally remain vigilant. He feels that BNP wants to create an unstable situation. They are desperate to disrupt the election and show the foreigners that there is instability in the country. Awami League will not allow that.
There is also talk within Awami League that under the prevailing circumstances, there is in effect no possibility of dialogue with BNP. Awami League is unwilling to display any sort of weakness by calling BNP to talks. BNP will then naturally take to the streets for a political solution to the crisis. That is why Awami League is carefully monitoring when BNP will show its full force.
Several central leaders of Awami League has said that BNP is now able to hold large rallies in Dhaka. This has revitalised the party’s leaders and activists. But they are yet to draw in the common people. That is why they are holding repeated rallies to involve the general public too. But as Awami League is actively holding counter programmes, BNP has failed to draw in the general people. BNP is trying to break the public perception that it will not be able to topple the government.
Efforts to break the ‘fortress’ in Dhaka
Awami League leaders are saying that if the capital city streets are in their control, BNP will not be able to thwart the election. This was proven over the past 16 years. That is why BNP will make an effort to break this ‘fortress’ in Dhaka. That is why after holding programmes all over the country, BNP is now focussing on Dhaka.
Government sources say that no final decision has been taken about giving permission to BNP for its Thursday grand rally in Naya Paltan. It may be said that this will disrupt public lives and so they should hold the programme elsewhere. Previously, on 10 December last year, complications had been created over the venue of BNP’s divisional mass rally. BNP had wanted to hold it in Naya Paltan. Police gave them permission for Suhrawardy Udyan. The party did not go there and finally held their rally at Golapbagh grounds. Also, two days before the 10 December mass rally, the police had arrested BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul and the party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas.
A senior leader of Awami League, wishing to remain unnamed, told Prothom Alo, when it comes to taking control of the streets and remaining in power, Awami League is not bothered about the US visa policy or sanctions. They will use force against BNP if needed. If BNP is aggressive, that will give them an excuse to pounce down upon them.
Awami League presidium member Kazi Zafrullah, speaking to Prothom Alo, said that BNP imagines it has a lot of strength and the government is about to fall. But when they see no such thing is happening, they will have no choice but to join the election. And as Awami League is in the government, it needs to remain on alert. And that is what Awami League is doing.