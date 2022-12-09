Will hold 10 December rally at any cost: Iqbal Hasan Mahmud

Plainclothesmen detained Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas from their residences in the capital city at around 3 am, said their families and the party.

BNP standing committee convened the meeting at this emerging situation.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday morning, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud said, “The meeting of BNP’s standing committee has been convened due to the unwanted situation that has been created. A discussion on the next course of action of the party will be discussed in the meeting.”

“We know the government will hinder us, still we will take to the streets. We will hold the rally in Dhaka on 10 December at any cost.”

Following the completion of nine divisional rallies, BNP is set to organise the party’s rally in Dhaka on 10 December. BNP wanted to organise the rally in front of the party’s headquarters in Naya Paltan but Dhaka Metropolitan Police gave them permission to hold the rally at Suhrawardy Udyan.