Raushan-led Jatiya Party announces new leadership
The Jatiya Party (JaPa) faction led by Raushan Ershad has elected a new central committee, with Raushan Ershad as chairman and Kazi Mamunur Rashid as secretary general.
The announcement was made following the party’s 10th national council on the premises of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka on Saturday.
In the new committee, Rahgir Mahi Ershad alias Saad Ershad, son of the party’s Founding Chairman Hussain Muhammad Ershad, will be co-chairman, and chairman in absence of his mother Raushan.
Among others, Kazi Firoz Rashid has been elected as executive chairman, Abu Hossain Babal as senior co-chairman, Saidur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Golam Sarwar, and Sunil Shuvoroy as co-chairman.