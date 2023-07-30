BNP’s income, expenses increase

Both income and expenditure of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party has increased in 2022 than the previous year.
In 2022, BNP earned Tk 59.24 million and spent Tk 38.83 million, and had a surplus of Tk 23.70 million.
BNP earned Tk 8.41 million and spent Tk 19.85 million in 2021, according to the last year’s financial statement of BNP.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi submitted the party’s financial statement of 2022 to the election commission secretary Md Jahangir Alam on Sunday.
Briefing the media after filing the party’s financial report, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said fees from members, donation by individuals and organisations and fixed deposit receipt (FDR) are the sources of their party’s income.
A party, which is registered with the election commission, is obliged to file its annual financial report to the commission by 31 July every year.