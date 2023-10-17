Won’t budge even an inch from constitution: Quader tells BNP

Obaidul Quader was speaking at an event at the University Laboratory School and College on Dhaka University campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Awami League’s sub-committee on relief and social welfare affairs organised the programme commemorating slain Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Scholarship and educational equipment were distributed from the programme.

Obaidul Quader also alleged that BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman was involved in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with his family members and the killing of four national leaders in jail on 3 November in 1975.

He also termed Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the BNP, as the mastermind of 21 August grenade attack and the subsequent deaths of AL leaders and activists.

“We did not lodge any case against Khaleda Zia, rather it was the caretaker government. She was sentenced in that case. The prime minister does not have the jurisdiction to release a convicted person as per the law. She used her executive power and allowed her (Khaleda Zia) to stay at home out of compassion, and saved her from the sufferings in jail,” said the AL general secretary.