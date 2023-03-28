BNP is invited for discussion, not dialogue: CEC

“BNP has not been invited to any dialogue; rather the party has been invited for an informal meeting. Inviting BNP is not any intriguing plot of the government; the government has no involvement with that. If there’s any intriguing plot, it could be of the election commission, not of the government. The letter was not sent at the consultation of the government. The EC has not sent the letter out of any ill strategy,” said the CEC.

Kazi Hahibul Awal further said, “The main point is, we have not convened any dialogue. A dialogue is a formal matter. In no way we have invited them to any dialogue. We clearly said if not formal, formal means dialogue; you could join us in an informal discussion. We made this invitation very humbly.”