Candidates busy with last-minute electioneering

The elections to the Khulna City Corporation (KCC) will be held on 12 June from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm without any break. According to the election schedule, the candidates will be able to continue their election campaign until Saturday midnight.

At the same time, the Election Commission (EC) has imposed a ban on vehicular movement within the city from 12:00 am Sunday. Therefore, the candidates are now fully occupied in last-minute electioneering.

According to the office of the returning officer, there are five mayoral candidates, 136 councillor candidates in 31 wards and 39 candidates for the post of councillors of the 10 reserved wards in the KCC polls this time.

There are 535,529 voters in the Khulna City Corporation, including 266,696 females. Voting to the KCC will be held in 1,732 voting booths in a total of 289 polling centres. Already, the works on installing some 2,310 CCTV cameras to constantly monitor the polling centres are complete.