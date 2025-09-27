BNP activist arrested after beating Chhatra League leader in front of UN HQ

Chhatra League leader Hridoy Mia told Prothom Alo from the hospital, “After our protest, I was walking home when a young man came and started verbally abusing me and the Awami League. I said, I don’t know you, why are you hurling insults at me? Right then he suddenly started punching me on the head, neck, and face.”

“When I fell to the ground, the nearby police came and detained both of us. Later, another officer came and said Riaz had attacked first. After that, the police released me and took me to the hospital in their car,” he added.