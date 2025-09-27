BNP activist arrested after beating Chhatra League leader in front of UN HQ
Police in New York have arrested BNP activist Riaz Rahman Hossain for assaulting a banned Chhatra League leader in front of the United Nations headquarters.
The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm local time on Friday, and the victim was identified as Chhatra League leader Hridoy Mia.
Riaz was arrested by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for physically assaulting Hridoy Mia. He was handcuffed and taken to jail, while Hridoy was admitted to a Manhattan hospital for treatment.
Hridoy is a candidate for the presidency of the US chapter of Chhatra League.
Chhatra League leader Hridoy Mia told Prothom Alo from the hospital, “After our protest, I was walking home when a young man came and started verbally abusing me and the Awami League. I said, I don’t know you, why are you hurling insults at me? Right then he suddenly started punching me on the head, neck, and face.”
“When I fell to the ground, the nearby police came and detained both of us. Later, another officer came and said Riaz had attacked first. After that, the police released me and took me to the hospital in their car,” he added.
Senior Vice President of US BNP and Central Executive Committee Member Gias Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “Riaz is one of our activists. I went to the police station. I talked, and I hope he will be released very soon.”
Gias Ahmed further said, “That Chhatra League leader hurled abusive language at BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the airport. Out of that anger, Riaz hit him and broke two of his teeth. Chhatra League activists came to disrupt our programme. That’s why he got beaten up severely.”