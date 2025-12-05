Mass uprising wasn’t to impose religious dominance or any particular ideology: Zonayed Saki

The mass uprising of 5 August (2024) did not take place to impose any form of religious dominance or any particular ideology, Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki stated on Friday.

He made the remarks during a pre-procession rally in Chattogram city this afternoon.

Zonayed Saki said that the July–August uprising occurred to establish democracy. Thousands of youths sacrificed their blood for a new political settlement.

As part of Ganosamhati Andolan’s nationwide series of “mathal marches”, today’s programme was organised jointly by the organisation’s Chattogram north, south and city units.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Zonayed Saki spoke on the constitution, reforms, elections, fascist politics and several other issues. He also introduced to party activists the Ganosamhati Andolan leaders who are contesting as candidates in the upcoming national election.