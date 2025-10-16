Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital

Earlier, on 28 August, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia had visited the hospital for medical tests. Nearly 80 years old, Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from liver cirrhosis, kidney complications, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and several other chronic health issues.

On 8 January, Khaleda Zia traveled to London for advanced medical treatment. After receiving treatment at the London Clinic for 17 consecutive days, she continued her care at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence under the supervision of London Clinic specialists Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross.

After completing her treatment abroad, Khaleda Zia returned to Bangladesh on 6 May. Since her return, she has been under the care of a medical board led by Evercare Hospital specialist Professor Shahabuddin Talukder, receiving treatment at her residence.