Khaleda Zia admitted to hospital
Former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for a routine health check-up, according to BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.
At around 11:40pm on Wednesday, Khaleda Zia left her residence in Gulshan for the hospital. She was admitted upon the recommendation of the medical board overseeing her treatment, Shayrul Kabir said.
Earlier, on 28 August, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia had visited the hospital for medical tests. Nearly 80 years old, Khaleda Zia has long been suffering from liver cirrhosis, kidney complications, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and several other chronic health issues.
On 8 January, Khaleda Zia traveled to London for advanced medical treatment. After receiving treatment at the London Clinic for 17 consecutive days, she continued her care at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence under the supervision of London Clinic specialists Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross.
After completing her treatment abroad, Khaleda Zia returned to Bangladesh on 6 May. Since her return, she has been under the care of a medical board led by Evercare Hospital specialist Professor Shahabuddin Talukder, receiving treatment at her residence.