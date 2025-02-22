Unity must to protect Bangladesh, its people: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said unity among the democratic forces is crucial to protect Bangladesh and its people from conspirators.

"If we want to protect the people of the country and, above all, safeguard Bangladesh, we must all remain united at any cost," he said while virtually addressing the council of the Jashore district unit BNP at Central Eidgah Maidan.

The BNP leader warned that autocratic forces are attempting to resurface and that conspirators are not sitting idle. "They are continuing their plans under various pretexts, but we cannot allow them to succeed."

"There may be differences of opinion among us. We'll sit together and discuss. If one discussion is not enough, we will sit again. Through discussions, we'll find solutions to our problems," he said.

He highlighted the BNP's commitment to rebuilding the country, stating that the party had presented a 31-point outline for the reform of the state structure, which includes plans for education, employment, healthcare, and agriculture.