State appeals seeking stay on bail of Fakhrul, Abbas

Speaking to Prothom Alo, additional attorney general SM Monir said, “An appeal has been made seeking stay on the bail order granted by the High Court to Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas. We will try to have hearing on the appeal at the chamber court of the Appellate Division.”

Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas filed the bail plea with the High Court on Monday and it was heard on Tuesday.

Following the hearing, an HC bench, comprising justice Md Salim and justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan, passed the six-month bail order including a ruling on Tuesday.

Immediately after the order, additional attorney general SM Monir told Prothom Alo that an appeal will be made to the chamber court seeking a stay order on bail granted to Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas.