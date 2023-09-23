Awami League’s 7-day programme starts today

The seven-day programme of the ruling Awami League is starting from today, Saturday. The party will hold a rally at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the afternoon today.

The party has declared several programmes till 4 October, including rallies, discussion and milad mahfils.

Different parties and alliances are holding continuous programmes till 5 October under the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).