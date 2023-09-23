Awami League’s 7-day programme starts today

The seven-day programme of the ruling Awami League is starting from today, Saturday. The party will hold a rally at the south gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the afternoon today.
The party has declared several programmes till 4 October, including rallies, discussion and milad mahfils.
Different parties and alliances are holding continuous programmes till 5 October under the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
A number of the Awami League's programmes will be held on the day of BNP’s programmes.
The ruling party has been organising counter programmes on the day of BNP’s programme for the since last year.
Awami League leaders say that the party will be active on the street till the 12th general elections. So the trend of Awami League and BNP holding programmes on the same day is likely to continue.