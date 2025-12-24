Jamaat grand rally in Dhaka on 3 Jan
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami will hold a grand rally in Dhaka on 3 January, demanding the arrest and trial of the killers of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the recovery of illegal weapons, and the arrest of terrorists.
The party is expected to officially announce the programme soon.
According to Jamaat sources, a recent meeting of the party’s Central Executive Council decided to hold the grand rally in Dhaka.
The rally will take place on Manik Mia Avenue on 3 January.
Sources further said that a rally implementation committee has already been formed under the leadership of Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar.
Several sub-committees have also been formed under this committee. These committees have held multiple meetings to ensure the success of the rally. The party is also preparing to bring people to Dhaka from district and upazila levels.
Jamaat’s central publicity and media unit chief Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair told Prothom Alo that Jamaat will hold a grand rally in Dhaka on 3 January demanding the arrest and trial of Osman Hadi’s killers and the recovery of illegal weapons.
He said the matter would be formally announced soon.
Several central leaders of the party said efforts are underway to gather several hundred thousand leaders, activists, and supporters at the rally on Manik Mia Avenue.
When asked, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad told Prothom Alo that Jamaat is considering holding a large gathering in Dhaka demanding the arrest and exemplary punishment of those responsible for the murder of Sharif Osman bin Hadi. Discussions are ongoing in this regard.