Jamaat grand rally in Dhaka on 3 Jan

According to Jamaat sources, a recent meeting of the party’s Central Executive Council decided to hold the grand rally in Dhaka.

The rally will take place on Manik Mia Avenue on 3 January.

Sources further said that a rally implementation committee has already been formed under the leadership of Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar.

Several sub-committees have also been formed under this committee. These committees have held multiple meetings to ensure the success of the rally. The party is also preparing to bring people to Dhaka from district and upazila levels.